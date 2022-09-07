Dumka: Unlike commoners like us who buy clothes including our underwear from the nearest discount store we find, politicians in India apparently travel to metropolitans to purchase their innerwear.

Believe it or not, Basant Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's MLA brother reasoned the same when he was asked what made him fly to Delhi when most of his colleagues were being bundled up in buses and chartered out to Raipur amid a political crisis threatening his sibling's government.

His response, gold for social media memers, was: "Yes my undergarments had decreased, and I went to Delhi to buy the same." He said so with a wry smile that expressed much more than the underwear crisis he purportedly had. Hemant was speaking to the media at his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren's residence in Khizuria village. Asked about the political crisis in Ranchi, he said that there was turmoil, "but it is calm now".

Soren also raised questions about Raj Bhavan and said that whatever letter has come from the Election Commission has not been made public till now. "Such circumstances encourage horse-trading. This letter should be made public, as everyone is waiting for it," he said.

Notably, a political crisis has emerged in Jharkhand after a petition by the BJP sought Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case. Last Monday, the Jharkhand Assembly passed the confidence motion tabled by CM Hemant Soren amid a walkout staged by BJP legislators. As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.

The special session was called a day after JMM and Congress legislators flew back to Ranchi after spending days in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.