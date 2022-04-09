Chennai: In the CII Dakshin South Indian Media and Entertainment Conference held on Saturday on behalf of the South Indian Federation of Industries at Nandambakkam, Chief Minister Stalin released the Southern Regional Report "Regional is the new National". The conference was attended by several dignitaries including film directors Mani Ratnam, Rajamouli, actors Jayaram, Jayamravi, and Ramesh, among others.

Addressing the conference, Chief Minister said, "I was once in film production and that is why I really like to come here. I am almost one of you." Further highlighting that many people have lost their lives during the pandemic, he said that the film industry has also suffered major losses because of that. He also thanked the conference organizers for hosting the conference in Chennai.

He also stated that Tamil Nadu is the first state to have progressed so much in the South Indian film industry, while Chennai has largely contributed. "The story, script, and technology in the film industry are being adaptive to the socio-political issues around. The Government of Tamil Nadu fully supports the film industry. We will also provide the infrastructure required for the film industry to flourish. I urge the community to make progressive films," he stated in his address.

