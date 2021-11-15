Gurugram: Searches on premises of two groups- one engaged in real estate and hospitality and the other a tools and equipment manufacturing group- in Gurugram have unearthed Rs. 600 crore of unaccounted income, the I-T department said on Monday.

Rs. 3.54 crore cash and jewellery valued at Rs. 5.15 crore were seized from the premises of the two groups during the search operations on November 10. In total, 18 bank lockers have been placed under restraint, said officials.

The officials said that various incriminating documents and electronic data relating to unaccounted investment in real estate, unaccounted sales and purchases, difference in stock, acquisition of shell companies, benami properties and transactions, bogus unsecured loans and share application money, evasion of capital gains, etc. were found and seized.

Evidence of large sums of money having been received in the form of salary and remuneration by family members without any commensurate qualification or participation in the management of the businesses has been found and seized in one of the groups, officials said.

Further investigations are in progress, they said.