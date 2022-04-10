Ujjain: Controversial Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, who got arrested for using expletives against Mahatma Gandhi, continues to stand by his statements and has no regrets.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday while he was on a visit to his Guru, the Akola-based Maharaj, who is out on bail, said, "I stand by my statements (against Gandhiji). I hate the man who called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, and Rana Pratap 'corrupt'. My statements were well thought and I have no remorse."

Kalicharan reached Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple and to his Guru. During his visit, he received a grand welcome from 'Hindu Mahasabha' by offering flowers and garlands at the Hariphatak intersection on Sanwer Road.

The religious leader was arrested in December and charged with sedition in a ‘hate speech’ case after he made derogatory remarks about the Father of the Nation in his speech. He was sent to judicial custody by the court following which he got bail.

