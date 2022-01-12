Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday that he never used phrases such as 'Hindu terrorism' or 'saffron terrorism', adding that he spoke only against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its radical ideology.

"I never said Hindu terrorism or saffron terrorism - I had spoken about Sanghi terrorism. I have always been and will always be an opponent of radical ideology", Singh said.

Further clarifying his statements, Singh said, "Neither was I anti-Hindu nor will I ever be. The basic basis of all religions is humanity. While being the Chief Minister, I have taken action against both Hindu fundamentalists and Muslim fundamentalists, but today a section is being made a villain".

"religion should never be used in order to gain votes," he further added.

The ex-CM also explained his previous statements about RSS wherein the ex-CM had called them 'termites'.

"Termites organize very quickly, RSS is one of the most organized platforms", Singh said.

Citing his family background, he further explained that even though he was invited to join the Sangh, he never accepted the ideology.

"My family has always been a family of religious nature. Both my mother and father were religious believers. Father was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi. Rajmata Scindia wanted me to join the Jan Sangh. But my father was also not a member of the Hindu Mahasabha, and I too never accepted the divisive ideology of RSS," the former CM noted.

On Monday, during his one-day visit to Indore, he had said, "RSS is an organization that does everything secretly, in darkness, like termites".

Singh, on Wednesday, also targetted Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel for the latter's alleged association with BJP leaders.

"Can the Governor act as a campaigner for any one party? Can the opposition expect anything from such a governor?", Singh asked, retweeting an original tweet by a person named Congress worker Vrajendra Shukla, which shows the governor being given a BJP scarf by a BJP leader.