I prefer India...no point returning to China: Dalai Lama

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday said that India is a perfect place and his permanent residence and that he prefers India. While responding to a query over the Tawang clash, Dalai Lama at Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh said, "Generally speaking, things are improving, I think in Europe and Africa and also in Asia. Now China (is) also now more flexible. Ok. But there is no point to return to China. I prefer India, best place and Kangra, Pandit Nehru choice. This place is my permanent residence. It's very right. Thank you."

"Medical checkup. Otherwise so basic sort of physical condition no problem. There is little pain (shows his left arm near shoulder) otherwise no problem," he added while giving details about his health updates.

This statement came in the backdrop of the December 9 clash where People's Liberation Army troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

Giving a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh explained to the House about an incident and said, "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo.

The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts."

He further said "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side". Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.

As a follow-up of the incident, the Minister further said, local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms". "The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Tibetan spiritual leader is scheduled to stay in Delhi for 2-3 days and then he will go to Bodhgya in Bihar for spiritual teachings and other events. Apart from few meetings and events in Delhi, there will be a health checkup in Delhi.