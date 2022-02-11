Patna: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement related to dynasty politics, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Friday that he wishes both the PM and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offsprings who can continue the respective legacies of the duo.

The comments came after Modi, two days back, referred to Nitish Kumar as 'Samajwadi' (socialist) and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav as 'Parivarwadi' (dynast), further highlighting dynasty politics as a 'threat to democracy'.

"Narendra Modi has no children, and Nitish Kumar's only child is unfit for politics. What can I do about this? I pray to God that they are succeeded by children who can take their legacy forward", Yadav, infamous for his comments which often border the unprintable, said during a conversation with ETV Bharat.

The Prime Minister's comment, which started the entire narrative, drew a parallel of Yadav with Congress stalwarts Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes, questioning whether the family members of the latter were visible in the current political scenario, despite both of them being socialist icons.

