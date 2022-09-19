Patna: Bihar's Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav took a jibe at the CBI on Monday against their move of approaching the Delhi court to cancel his bail in the IRCTC scam case.

“Several times, I have given an invitation to the CBI that instead of conducting raids, again and again, they should open their office at my residence. I have always cooperated with CBI. Has anyone cooperated the way I did? I am the person who told the CBI to open their office in my house itself,” Tejashwi said at the party office soon after Jagdanand Singh filed his nomination for the post of RJD state unit president for the third time.

On the plea of CBI, Tejashwi was issued a notice by special CBI judge Geetanjali Goel and his response was sought in the matter. The investigating agency said the RJD leader had spoken about its officers during one of the press briefings in a manner that amounted to intimidating them.

Tejashwi has alleged multiple times that the central investigative agencies act at the behest of the central government led by the BJP. Recently, Tejashwi mocked the BJP alleging that CBI, ED, and IT are the three Jamai (sons-in-law) of the BJP.

Tejashwi termed the CBI's move to approach the Delhi court as an "act of fear" for 2024. “This is nothing but fear for 2024. Their fear is also due to jobs that will be provided soon to the youths of Bihar. They have this apprehension that if jobs would be given then similar demand would be raised in other states as well but the BJP government cannot provide jobs. In Bihar as well, the BJP wasted two years in the name of jobs and employment,” Tejashwi stressed.

The RJD leader further said that the matter is related to the court and he will give a proper reply in the court itself. Deputy chief minister did not react when a question was asked about the two days' visit of union home minister Amit Shah to the Seemanchal region on September 23 and 24. Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Purnea.

However, earlier, Tejashwi had reacted to his visit by claiming that his Seemanchal tour will not make any impact in Bihar. Meanwhile, incumbent RJD state unit president Jagdanand Singh Monday filed his nomination in the presence of all the senior leaders including Tejashwi. Except for Singh, no one else filed the nomination and he is all set to become the RJD state unit president for the third time.