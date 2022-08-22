Mumbai: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the pleas filed by Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde on the disqualification of MLAs and other technical issues, former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he has 'faith in the system of justice.

“I do not care what the court decides. I respect the judiciary," he said as the hearing, scheduled for August 22, is expected to put an end to the tussle going on between the two Shiv Sena factions formed in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray government was overthrown by rebel MLA Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray also took a dig at the Shinde faction, saying that the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the courage to advance the assembly elections. They cannot function without a 'khoka' (box with money). "We have also boxes with us, which are full of people who are honest and loyal to the Shiv Sena," Thackeray said.

Also read: 'Eknath Shinde camp cannot function without money, loyal Shiv Sainiks with me'

During the hearing, the Chief Justice will decide whether to refer the petition to the Constitution Bench or to hear it before the regular bench. A rebellion by Shinde and 39 of 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June. After the collapse of the MVA government, Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister in the new government.