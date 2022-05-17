Belthangady (Karnataka): BJP MLA from Belthangady, Harish Poonja on Monday made a controversial statement saying he does not need Hindu votes in order for him to win. While speaking at the 11th annual Shani Pooja and Religious Congregation, the BJP MLA said: "I don't want Muslim votes, Hindu votes are enough for me."

The programme where the leader was speaking was organised under the Shubhodaya Yuvak Mandala Savya Gujjottu in Belthangady. "I will contest the next elections if Sangh elders suggest so. Then I would not need Muslim votes," the leader said while addressing the masses gathered at the event.

Further highlighting that the development of Dattatreya temple will be his priority if he comes to power, Poonja said, "As Ayodhya has become a haven for the Lord Ram worshippers, and the Vishwanath temple in Kashi is also on the same way, the Dattatreya Temple is to be built on the Dattapeeta. And so I will boldly say that the Muslim votes are not needed."

