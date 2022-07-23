New Delhi: The Delhi police have stepped up a vigil for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. A notification has been issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana's office stating that a ban has been imposed for the next 26 days on paragliding paramotoring, hang gliding, besides the flying of the unmanned aerial vehicle such as drones or microlight aircraft or aircraft, which are being operated by remotely.

The ban will remain imposed till August 16. Besides, Section 144 has also been promulgated. Those violating the rules will be dealt with firmly, stated the circular. The notification further stated that given the possible aerial terror strike, the security in and around the national capital has intensified. Those violating the rule's action will be taken against them under Section 188 of the IPC. The new order will remain effective from July 22 to August 16.