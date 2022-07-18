New Delhi: The opposition's Vice President candidate Margaret Alva has said that she will be filing her nominations on Tuesday and is ready to face the NDA’s candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. A meeting of opposition party leaders took place at Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi on Monday where Margaret Alva was also present.

Leaders from a dozen political parties attended the meeting which went on for around an hour. Talking to ETV Bharat after the meeting, Alva thanked the Congress party for picking her and also thanked the opposition parties on board who supported her name. “I thank all of them who have shown trust in me to fight for the post of the Vice President. Today we met, I know it’s a difficult matter but in politics winning and losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle," said Alva.

Asked about the NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, Alva said that she is ready to face the challenge. “I will file my nomination tomorrow and will face their campaign. I am not scared of anyone,” she added. Representatives of around 12 political parties that attended the meeting include Congress, NCP, CPIM, CPI, RJD, DMK, AIADMK, and Samajwadi Party.

TMC and AAP skipped the meeting yet again leading to the speculations that they might not be on board to support Alva’s candidature. However, a senior leader attending the meeting said that they are in talks with both parties and have gathered support from 18 political parties so far. NCP chief Sharaf Pawar later confirmed that he is in talks with the TMC and they will also support Margaret Alwa as the united opposition candidate.

This was the first meeting of opposition party leaders with Margaret Alwa in New Delhi after being selected as the opposition choice for the post of Vice President of India.