New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said he is an avid foodie and the first serious thought that comes to his mind in the evenings is where and what to eat. The road transport and highways minister further said there has not been any reduction in his intention of having food but the quantity of his consumption has reduced.

"I am fond of food. The first thing I think seriously after 7 o'clock in the evening is to eat in which hotel and what food to eat," the minister said while speaking at 'Agenda Aaj Tak' event. Gadkari added that he is a vegetarian and has gone to many hotels. "Khane ki neeyat mein kami nahin aayi hae, par khane mein aayi hae (there has been no reduction in the intention to eat, though the food intake has reduced)," the minister added.

The minister also advised people to think about their health first, "as health is wealth." Gadkari further said if Tesla founder Elon Musk wants to manufacture in India, then he is welcome. "If the manufacturing happens in China than in India, they will not get concession for marketing. If they do manufacturing in India, in any state, then they will be benefited," the minister stressed. American electric carmaker Tesla, which has been seeking reduction in import duties to sell its vehicles in India, will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country, Musk had earlier said. (PTI)