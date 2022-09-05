Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police busted a gang by arresting seven members and recovered deadly weapons and ganja from their possession at Visakha Kancharapalem Urvashi Junction intersection late at night on Saturday, an official said. The police said the accused were arrested by the police at a checkpoint following inputs about some suspicious persons roaming around with deadly weapons.

Besides weapons, six kg ganja was also recovered from their possession. The accused have been identified as Dumpa Ramakrishna, Alamuri Karthik, Neelapu Shyamarao, Naugana Sureshpal, Kondaparthi Akash, Dumpa Ramana, Siganapuri Chandu and Lekkala Janardhan. It is learnt that the accused have formed a WhatsApp group in the name of 'Hyper Boys' and threaten gullible job aspirants with deadly weapons on behalf of fraudulent job consultancies, which give them money in return for the threats. Besides, some moneylenders approach the group if their debts are not paid. It is said the group threatens the borrowers to collect more than what is due from them.