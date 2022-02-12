Ludhiana (Punjab): It may sound a bit strange to some people that without soil you can grow poison-free vegetables on your home or terrace, well it is true. If you live in a multi-story apartment and want to have a small garden inside the house, then this dream can be fulfilled using hydroponic farming. Extensive research is being done by the Ludhiana Agricultural University in this regard, so that groundwater can be saved and farmers can continue to do farming and at the same time increase their crop yield. After many years of research in the areas of soilless farming or micro-irrigation, many changes have been made for agriculture by the university. Not only this, research is still on by the scientists of the university to make this field more simple.

What is hydroponic farming?

Hydronic farming is a technology wherein plants are grown indoors using water, nutrients, and other means sans soil. It is one of the fastest-growing agricultural technologies in the world. This technology is being used in many parts of the world including America, the UK and Singapore. In this modern technology of farming, farming is done by controlling the climate without soil. In hydroponic farming, plants are grown only in water or in sand and pebbles with water. For this, a solution is prepared by mixing many nutrients and minerals like phosphorus, nitrogen, magnesium, calcium, potash, zinc, sulfur, iron, etc. in a certain quantity. This solution is mixed with water at stipulated time intervals so that plants get nutrients. In hydroponic farming, plants are grown using pipes. Several holes are drilled in the pipe, into which the plants are placed and their roots are immersed in nutrient-rich water inside the pipe.



Through this technique, a lot of water is saved by preparing vegetables and other plants indoors. In traditional methods, plants are prepared by irrigating the plant in the soil, due to which a lot of water is wasted. In this technique, plants are prepared even with the use of little water. Another advantage of hydroponics is that it is quite eco-friendly. Some scientists of a university are working diligently on this technology in Punjab.



ETV BHARAT team visits Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana

In order to understand this technology better, our reporter met Dr. Rakesh Sharda, Principal Scientist of Punjab Agricultural University Social Science Water Engineering, who has been working on this research for a long time. He said that they were working on soilless farming with a focus on hydroponics and aeroponics. He informed that poly houses have been set up for the crops, in which tomato, capsicum and other vegetables are being cultivated with the help of soilless farming technique.



How does soilless farming work?

Dr Sharda of the Agricultural University, Ludhiana says that farmers are being educated on hydronic farming. Also, rooftop models have been developed by the university so that vegetables can be planted on the rooftops. He says that only saplings are placed in the bags of coco peat, while the rest are placed in an automated system and this whole system is connected with recirculation. In soilless farming, the nutrients are pre-mixed into a water reservoir, along with high levels of oxygen, so that it efficiently reaches the plant roots.



Benefits of hydroponic farming

If hydroponic farming is done in the right way, up to 90 per cent of water can be saved. More plants can be grown in less space by cultivating this method as compared to traditional farming. Nutrients are not wasted, instead are easily accessible to the plants. In this technique, plants are not affected by weather, animals or any other external, biotic and abiotic factors. Small plant crops can be cultivated through this technique. These include carrots, turnips, cucumbers, radishes, potatoes, capsicum, peas, peppers, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, celery, basil, spinach, coriander, capsicum, broccoli, mint, strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes.



How much does it cost to install this system?

Dr Rakesh Sharda explains that the complete system is priced around Rs. 40,000 which includes a coco peat bag, tank and complete automatic system. Also, drippers need to be placed such that the automatic system will provide water to the vegetables according to the amount of water they need. He adds that if there are 4 members in the house, then this project is very beneficial for them and that people can easily get it installed in their house. He said that in the last 1 year we have sold 20 to 25 systems.



Research continues on project improvement

Dr Sharda has told that more improvements are being made in this project from his side, the scientists of the university are constantly searching to make this whole project smaller. He told that with hydroponic technology, we are also making the process of growing vegetables in pipes directly to the farmers. In which only the composted water remains, which keeps circulating in those pipes. He said that continuous work is being done on hydroponic and aeroponic in the university, as well as in floriculture, we have also recommended flower varieties up to orchids in this system for the farmers. Camps are also being organized by universities across the country to educate farmers for hydroponic and aeroponic farming. Programs are being run inside the university so that farmers are being encouraged to do more and more on this farming.

The University has also been running a continuous training program on Protective Cultivation for some years now, not only in Punjab but also in other states of the country. It was decided that the farmers who are involved in this training program would be provided subsidies to install this system. Most of the paddy, wheat and sugarcane crops are planted across the country, especially in North India. Dr Shardha says that farmers' attention is being attracted towards diversification. He told that we are conducting trials of drip irrigation systems on both paddy and wheat, in which a low-pressure drip irrigation system has been developed.



Why soilless farming is needed?



Declining groundwater levels: The water level in India has witnessed a decline in the last two decades, if we talk about the North-Western districts, then on average the water level has gone down by 1 meter. In the last 10 years, where water was available up to 30 meters below the earth of values, now even 70 kilometres of water sources are not available there. In many areas, clear water is available up to 40 meters but the colour of the water has turned black under it. The water flow of rivers in India is also continuously drying up and the biggest reason for this is the indiscriminate cutting of forests.



Fluoride content in water: There is a large amount of fluoride in the groundwater table. It is worrying to find the amount of fluoride in excess of the prescribed standard. According to experts, the biggest reason for this is the lack of proper management of garbage. Areas that have landfill sites have been found to have the highest levels of fluoride in groundwater during investigations. Another reason for this is the over-exploitation of natural resources. The tampering of other natural resources including the felling of trees at the cost of expansion and development of concrete forests is also believed to be the reason for this. According to experts, such factors are also responsible for depleting groundwater level and polluting it. Due to the high fluoride content in the groundwater, cases of water-borne diseases are also increasing in hospitals.



Where is hydroponic farming happening?

Hydroponic farming is being done mostly in western countries, but there has been a boom in India too. Farmers of dry areas like Rajasthan are more attracted to this. Not only this, a green fodder production unit has been established in Goa through hydroponic technology with the help of the Government of India.



Actually, the Rain Harvesting System system was earlier used in the desert areas of Rajasthan due to lack of water. After which, when groundwater continued to fall in other states of the country, emphasis was laid on the water harvesting system. On September 5, 2019, orders were also given by the Union Ministry of Jan Shakti to make the water harvesting system mandatory.