Palghar: At least three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered a fire in an industrial unit at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3 PM in the electrical equipment manufacturing company located in the Chandarpada area, said a district disaster management cell official. "Three workers were charred beyond recognition. Eight others received severe burn injuries," he said. (PTI)