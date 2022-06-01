Bureau: Hydrogen‌ - a world desperate for climate-friendly alternatives is pinning its hopes on this miracle fuel. At a time when sea levels are rising, hurricanes, floods, and droughts are becoming commonplace due to global warming; hydrogen is being touted as a way against climate change. Hydrogen is an odourless and colourless gas. It is not toxic either. But it is highly flammable and widely available. Experts believe that it could power factories, buildings, aircraft, and ships, and prevent the release of carbon dioxide into the air. But the latest research on the fuel of the future has watered down these hopes. It warned that hydrogen could actually make global warming worse.

Huge investments

The threat of Hydrogen Gas (H2) was never seen as a major challenge until now. This is because its use was restricted to refineries and chemical fertilizer plants. However, the richest countries in the world are investing heavily in building hydrogen-based economies. Industries that have become difficult to run on electricity, and factories that want to be carbon-free, plan to continue with hydrogen. President Biden has even allocated $8 billion to set up four hydrogen hubs in the United States. Several companies supplying natural gas have also undertaken 25 hydrogen pilot projects in the last two years.

Environmental hazards

Carbon dioxide, also known as a greenhouse gas, warms the Earth through a phenomenon called the greenhouse effect. This is not the case with hydrogen. Once it is released into the atmosphere, it causes a series of chemical reactions that lead to global warming.

Microorganisms in the soil absorb the hydrogen released into the atmosphere. On the other hand, hydrogen significantly reduces the amount of hydroxyl radical, a substance that removes methane from the air. Like carbon dioxide, methane is harmful to the environment. It has the potential to cause about 80 times as much damage as carbon dioxide in 20 years.

Due to hydrogen leakage, there is a risk of the formation of fog in the Earth’s troposphere. The stratosphere that starts just above the troposphere absorbs more heat. These side effects can occur within a few years from hydrogen leakage.

Also Read: India set to be leader in green hydrogen: Puri

Benefits entangled in risks

Hydrogen can be used as a pure fuel. It can be ignited to generate electricity. Unlike solar and wind power, the energy generated by it can be stored in huge quantities. Hydrogen can be separated from water without the need for oxygen. No harmful substances are emitted during this process. But hydrogen easily escapes from equipment such as tanks used to store the gas. Distributing hydrogen through gas pipelines and utilizing it in homes is not a safe idea.

Proceed with caution

There is no other fuel that would benefit the environment and lifeforms as well as hydrogen if utilized carefully. Researchers also warn that a small misstep could lead to a disaster. Scientists in the UK have recently submitted a report with several suggestions after thorough research on the miracle fuel. There is no arguing that hydrogen is a great alternative to carbon emissions from fossil fuels. However, leakages must be kept to a bare minimum. Dr. Nicola Warwick, a research scholar at Cambridge University, and Illisa Ocko, a climate scientist at Environmental Defense Fund said that utmost care and precaution must be taken while setting up hydrogen-based systems.