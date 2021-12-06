Srinagar(J&K): On November 15, four people were killed by security forces during a controversial gunfight at Srinagar's Hyderpora area. Following the gunfight, the families of two slain youth protested claiming they were not involved in any militancy-related activities. Later, politicians also joined the protests.

In view of the protests, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter on November 18 and sought a report within two weeks.

It has been 19 days since the inquiry was ordered but no report has been submitted yet.

"During the Hyderpora gunfight last month, the police claimed that four people were killed. It was claimed that three civilians were among the dead. In view of this, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered an inquiry and also handed over the bodies of two persons to their families," a senior administrative official told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

"The investigation report is almost ready and will be released soon. I can't share anything more on this right now," he added.

Meanwhile, the relatives of those killed during the controversial gunfight are hopeful of an unbiased investigation while waiting for justice.

While responding to the queries of ETV Bharat, the kin of late Muhammad Altaf Bhat, a resident of Barzulla and late Dr Mudasir Gul, a resident of Rawalpora said "they were hoping against the hope". Both Bhat and Gul were among the four persons killed during the Hyderpora gunfight. Ramban resident Amir Magray and foreign militant Haider were the other two as claimed by the police.

"His (Bhat) wife was once summoned by the administration for a statement. Since she was in iddath, her brother-in-law went to the concerned officer. However, his statement was not recorded. They wanted only Bhat's wife's statement. After that, no one came or asked us anything," family members of Bhat said.

They further said, "We hope for justice. The administration might have recorded other witness statements but we have no clue about that. We are waiting for the report."

Gul's family members looked unsatisfied but were hopeful of justice.

"We were summoned to DC office but no specific inquiry was conducted. His (Mudasir) father had demanded a judicial inquiry. We can't expect much from the magisterial probe. How can a junior officer present an adversary report against seniors? However, anything can happen," family members said.

"We are waiting for justice and believe the report will be impartial as L-G Sinha has himself intervened in the case," they said.