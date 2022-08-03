Hyderabad: The parents of a 17-year-old minor girl have complained to the Women's Security Department that photos and videos related to the rape incident at Jubilee Hills were still being uploaded on social media. In the complaint, it has been stated that the videos of five people misbehaving with the girl and the photos of the injury on her neck have been posted on Instagram which needs to be deleted.

After receiving the complaint, the Women's Security Department transferred the case to the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police. The cyber crime police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and are investigating. Instagram and Facebook users were served with notices to remove the photos and videos of the victim.

Cybercrime police have already registered four cases against Facebook and Instagram account holders who had earlier uploaded the photos and videos. "We have mostly registered suo motu cases under IPC and JJ Act. All the links related to our cases have been taken down. We have identified the accused in one case and issued a notice to him. The other accused are yet to be identified," Cybercrime ACP KVM Prasad said.