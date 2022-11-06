Hyderabad: Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing of Hyderabad Police arrested a youth for allegedly making chocolates from hash oil extracted from ganja and selling them online. Rishi Sanjay Mehta (22) of Narsinghi was arrested on Saturday in relation to the case, police said adding 48 drug-laced chocolate bars worth Rs 5 lakhs were seized along with hash oil and a cell phone from the accused. They further revealed that the family members of the accused are involved in the pharmaceutical industry.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand said on Saturday that Mehta who was studying an online business management course at the University of Phoenix became addicted to ganja and hash oil. He also said that Mehta started selling e-cigarettes and drug brownies. As that business was not profitable, he started making chocolates with hash oil and sold them online, police said.

Police said Mehta sold each drug chocolate bar for Rs.5000 to 10000 adding that he sells narcotics-laced chocolate through social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, etc, and received the price from his customers either in cash or through Google Pay. They further revealed that his clients are all 18-24-year-olds and more than 50 percent of them are girls.