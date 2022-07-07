Hyderabad: A woman was critically injured when a car rammed into her in Hyderabad's Rajendra Nagar area in what seemed to be a deliberate attempt to kill her. The incident occurred in the Chintalmet area under the limits of Rajendra Nagar police station of Cyberabad commissionerate on Wednesday.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday. A car is seen moving at a high speed and hitting the woman walking by the roadside. The burqa-clad woman was flung into the air and fell a few meters away. Police said the 19-year-old was admitted to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

Hyderabad woman hit by car, attempt to murder suspected

Police registered a case and were investigating if it was an attempt to murder or a road accident. The footage indicated that the man driving the car deliberately rammed into her as he veered the vehicle towards the left and then sped away. A few seconds earlier, the man driving the car is seen reversing the vehicle after apparently following the movement of the woman in the back mirror.

A few passersby alerted the police, which rushed to the scene and shifted the victim. Police were trying to trace the vehicle and identify the person who was at the wheels. They were also waiting for the woman to recover to be able to record her statement. Police officials were also recording statements of the woman's family members as part of the investigation. (Agency inputs)