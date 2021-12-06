Hyderabad: A woman from Ambarpet in Hyderabad died by suicide because her husband didn't sew her the blouse of her choice. This shocking event came to light on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Vijayalakshmi married to Srinivas, who is a tailor and a saree seller by profession.

On Saturday, Vijayalakshmi expressed her disappointment over a blouse Srinivas had sewed for her in a casual conversation. What seemed to be a petty matter of disagreement, soon escalated into a full-fledged fight. The wife shouted at her husband, and the husband reverted by telling her to sew a blouse herself if she doesn't like the one he has sewed. The fight ended on a bitter note, and the wife shut herself into the bedroom out of rage.

At around 12.30 in the afternoon, when the couple's children returned home from school, they realised that the bedroom door was locked and their mother was nowhere in the house. They tried knocking on the door, but did not receive any response for a very long time. They then informed their father about it, who came and tried knocking and calling her.

On receiving no response, he broke open the door and found his wife hanging from the ceiling. He immediately called the police, who reached the crime scene. Later, a case has been registered.

