Hyderabad: Two innovators have created a device to provide uninterrupted phototherapy to jaundice-afflicted infants. Jaundice is a common occurrence in neonates, needing isolated phototherapy. In a few cases, the doctors advise against breastfeeding as the time spent feeding the baby means lesser time for phototherapy. Rural areas hardly have access to the necessary resources.

To address these issues, Prasad Muddam and K Akhita have teamed up to design nLite 360. Thanks to this battery-powered device, infants can undergo uninterrupted phototherapy in-home or hospital settings even during breastfeeding. The appliance is currently in the final stages of testing. Prasad and Akitha are working to bring it soon to the market. They have tested the device’s efficiency in real-time and identified improvement ideas. The duo said that they intend to make the phototherapy device available for 30 to 50 percent less than the current market competitors.

The inventors explained that nLite 360 works 33 times faster than the devices presently available on the market. Neonates are usually treated in isolation for jaundice. Once the treatment is paused, it has to be started from scratch. Prasad and Akitha said that mothers and children can do away with these challenges with nLite 360. Besides, the device is portable and standalone. Another feature of nLite 360 is that it treats the baby by assessing its health condition.

They said a general physician can use this device, making it easy for nursing homes and public health centers to provide better neonatal care. When fully charged, the device can be used for twelve hours at a stretch. It can be charged through solar energy or mobile power bank.

The inventors said that the device is currently undergoing clinical evaluation. Prasad and Akitha, the brains behind the first of its kind intelligent phototherapy device, added that they were working on bringing the device into the market within the next six months.

Also read: Moved by peoples' suffering during pandemic, two IIT-Hyderabad innovators develop portable ventilator