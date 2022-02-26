Hyderabad: The concession over challans on motorists under the Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate will be implemented from March 1, 2022, according to sources in Traffic police in Hyderabad. The total traffic fines in Telangana at present are Rs 1250 crore. Police officials have taken notice that fines have become a burden on nearly 90 percent of motorists. Therefore, the police department introduced this subsidy scheme to recover the challans imposed on motorists.

With a possibility of a large number of motorists going to the websites for payments, arrangements are made accordingly. With increasing software capacity to prevent server-related problems, the police suggested payment of the fine in a timely manner within 30 days from March 1.

The traffic officials said that "Discount prices will be decided in two days. There might be a chance of giving a 75 percent discount on two-wheelers and autos. If the challan amount is Rs 100, the offender will only need to pay Rs 25. A whopping 70 percent discount on RTC buses and a 50 percent discount on cars and other heavy vehicles. The discount will be effective from March 1 to 31. The discount amount will be decided within the next two days"

Traffic Challans paid by motorists in Telangana had reduced due to the corona pandemic. Looking at the burden of payment over the offender, Hyderabad police had talked to higher authorities and sought permission to give discounts on the challans imposed on motorists. Five years ago, the police offered to pay pending challans at a 50 percent discount. Since then motorists have repeatedly brought the matter of the discount to the attention of the traffic police through social media. After repeated requests, the traffic police had initiated to take action on this.

Motorists can pay their dues through the Traffic e-Challan website, the Traffic Police website, or directly to the Traffic Police Station. Authorities are making changes to the software to allow motorists to pay their pending challans. The Lok Adalat option will be available on websites from March 1. Officials said that "once this option is selected, the offender will get a discount on their challans, and then they will have to pay the remaining amount."