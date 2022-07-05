Hyderabad(Telangana): Three persons died on the spot while two others were injured after a car collided with a truck parked on the Outer Ring Road at Pedda Golconda in Shamshabad, Telangana on Monday.

The condition of the injured is critical. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Shamshabad. The dead bodies were sent to Osmania Hospital for postmortem. The deceased were identified as Anand Namdev, Ranganath Dadarao and Sampat Kashinath residents of Maharashtra state. The family from Aurangabad in Maharashtra was returning home after a pilgrimage to Tirupati.

According to the Shamshabad police, three people died on the spot after the car driver failed to notice the parked truck on the road and crashed into it. The incident occurred in the evening when the victims were going from Pedda Golconda towards Shamshabad Mandal in the Rangareddy district. Shamshabad DCP Jagadishwar Reddy said, "Shamshabad police registered a case of negligence causing death and injuries. The families of the deceased have been informed. Efforts are on to identify and nab the truck driver."