Hyderabad: The first case of Omicron sub-variant ‘BA.4’ was detected in India in Hyderabad on May 9, as informed by the Indian SARS Cov-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Thursday. INSACOG further informed that a doctor from South Africa, who had come to India recently was diagnosed with the Omicron BA4 variant.

Scientists from the Medical Research Council of India believe that cases of this sub-variant are likely to be reported in more cities across the country.

‘BA4’ is also one of the two omicron sub-variants responsible for the Covid extract in South Africa. It has already been diagnosed in people who were previously exposed to covid as well as in those who have taken two doses of the vaccine. Maria Van Kerkove, chief of the World Health Organization's Department of Technology, said that it was not more dangerous than the Omicron variant, but could be more widespread.

Many experts are of the opinion that the effect of BA4 may be negligible due to the spread of Omicron once in India and the wide implementation of the vaccine program. "Cases may increase in a few days due to the BA4 sub-variant. Victims are not at greater risk of illness and will not need to be hospitalized, "said a senior official at the National Center for Disease Control.

