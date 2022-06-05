Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested two more accused in the gang-rape case of a minor girl here. With the total number of arrests reaching 4, the fifth accused is still absconding while the police are on the lookout for him, informed S Rajashekhar Reddy, Inspector Jubilee Hills. One of the accused teenage, who was apprehended earlier on Saturday, is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power. With this development confirmed officially, the opposition BJP and Congress stepped up their demand for a CBI probe into the matter on Saturday.

Out of the five accused already identified, an 18-year old man was arrested on June 3. A total of four persons, including two juveniles, have been taken into custody so far in the case, police said. These two CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) would be produced before a juvenile court for their safe custody, police said in a release.

Hyderabad rape case: Four of five accused arrested; political tensions rife

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has gone through various media reports on the alleged gang rape and has thereby ordered the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from Chief Secretary & DGP. Moreover, the political heat over the matter has been apparent with the BJP alleging that the police acted only after TRS leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao ordered them. The Youth Congress activists staged a protest in front of the DGP office here over the 'delay' in police action. BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, at a press conference, displayed some photographs and alleged that they 'showed' an AIMIM MLA's son's 'involvement' in the case.

Opposition BJP and Congress demanded that the TRS government hand over the investigation in the case to the CBI to ensure an impartial probe. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar referred to media reports about the alleged involvement of kin of some politically influential people. The BJP leader said it is the minimum responsibility of the state government to conduct a CBI inquiry when allegations surfaced about the involvement of family members of those belonging to AIMIM, a friendly party of the ruling TRS. He urged that pubs be closed in Telangana.

Kumar also sought to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the state, the growing concern over the problem of 'narcotic drugs' and various other incidents that occurred in the state during the last eight years. BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DGP Mahendar Reddy seeking the transfer of the case to the CBI. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also favoured conducting a CBI probe into the teenage girl's alleged rape.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a daytime party, was gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had said on Friday. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) here, police said on Friday. (With Agency inputs)