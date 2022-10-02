Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad on Sunday arrested three persons on the charges of allegedly plotting terror attacks in the city and seized four hand grenades, net cash of Rs 5,41,800, five cell phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to a police official, they received specific inputs that one Abdul Zahed (39) of Malakpet here, who was involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad in the past, revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again for plotting terror acts including blasts along with his associates.

He received a consignment of four hand grenades and was going to carry out terror attacks in Hyderabad, the official said. A police team acted swiftly and apprehended Abdul Zahed of Malakpet, Mohd Sameeruddin (39) of Akber Bagh, Syeedabad, and Maaz Hasan Farooq (29) of Humayun Nagar, Mehidipatnam, police said in an official release.

On preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Abdul Zahed was previously involved in terror-related cases in Hyderabad including a suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s task force office in Begumpet in 2005. He was in regular touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers.

Also read: Karnataka: Fruit trader detained on terror charges released after probe rules out involvement

The three accused-- Farhatullah Ghori, Siddique Bin Osman and Abdul Majeed all natives of Hyderabad city absconded as they were wanted in several terror cases and finally settled in Pakistan and are now working under the aegis of ISI. In the past, they recruited local youth and radicalised them and executed terror attacks such as blast near Saibaba Temple Dilsukhnagar in 2013, bus blast at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, suicide attack on Task Force office, Begumpet in 2005.

They also attempted to cause blasts near Ganesh Temple in Secunderabad in 2004. Abdul Zahed in his confession has revealed that Farhatulla Ghori, Siddique Bin Osman and Majeed revived their contacts with him and they motivated and financed to recruit and carry out terror attacks in Hyderabad again. At the behest of Pakistan-based handlers, Zahed recruited Sameeruddin and Maaz Hasan.

Also read: Operative of terror module held in Punjab

During the search, four hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons which Zahed received from his Pakistan-based handlers. He was planning to hurl these hand grenades targeting public gatherings through his group members, thereby causing terror and communal tension in the city.

Hyderabad city Police collected precise information about the clandestine activities of this group and foiled their plans with their timely arrest, the release added.