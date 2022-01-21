Hyderabad: The Hyderabad South Zone Task Force Police on Friday arrested two gangs involved in creating fake COVID tests and vaccination reports in the city. Several vital documents such as fake RT PCR certificates as well as vaccination report have been seized from them.

During the course of the investigation, the police recovered a total of 65 RT PCR certificates, 20 fake samples, 1 cell phone and 50 vaccination certificates from one of the sites.

As per information, Lashman, the accused in one of the cases, is a resident of Mahbubnagar in Hyderabad who after completing his course as a lab technician, worked in several labs around the city before starting his own diagnostic centre several years back in the Malakpet area in the city. He collected samples from those undergoing COVID tests, and in case of passengers availing air travel, demanded up to Rs 3,000 for a single negative RT PCR report.

In another incident, four members of a gang were arrested for issuing fake vaccination reports. The group used to provide certificates of double vaccination even for those who had not taken any vaccines. The certificates were issued through the gang's collaboration with a woman named Kumari working as an outsourcing employee at a primary health centre in Humayan Nagar.

Also read: In a major goof up, UP officials send Covid jab message to dead woman