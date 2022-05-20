Hyderabad(Telangana): Hyderabad Special Investigation Team (SIT) police have arrested the vice-chancellor and retired chancellor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRKU) in a connection with the fake educational certificates scam.

Earlier in the month of February, four cases have been registered in the connection with fake certificates racket in Malakpet PS, Asif Nagar PS, Musheerabad PS, and Chadarghat PS against some agents of educational consultants and management of SRK University, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for providing educational certificates to needy students without any exam and attendance by collecting huge money.

All the cases were transferred to Special Investigation Team (SIT) for better supervision and investigation, the police said. According to A R Srinivas, Assistant Commissioner of Police, SIT, the SRK University issued a total of 101 educational certificates to the students. Among them, 44 certificates were seized from the students.

Out of these 44 certificates, 13 belong to B'Tech and BE courses and the remaining 31 are various degree certificates like MBA, BSc, etc, "Incharge vice-chancellor Dr Sunil Kapoor obtained anticipatory bail, and one Assistant Professor named Ketan Singh of SRK University and seven other agents of various educational institutions in Hyderabad city were also arrested," the officer said.

Also Read: Punjab police bust cross-border espionage network

A total of 19 students were arrested and the parents of six of the students obtained anticipatory bail. Parents of another six students received notices under section 41A Cr. PC. "On Tuesday, a team visited SRK University, Bhopal, and arrested the accused persons Dr. M Prasahanth Pillai, present Vice-Chancellor, and Dr. S S Kushwah, Retired Vice-Chancellor/Chairman of SRK University, and being produced before the Court," the Srinivas said.

Police said some of the students went abroad after obtaining certificates without qualification. This fake certificate issue had been going on since 2017 ever since the former Vice-Chancellor Kushwa (2017) had worked at Sarvepalli University. Hyderabad CID Additional CP AR Srinivas said that seven SIT teams are currently investigating at various universities in seven states of the country regarding the issue of fake certificates. Efforts are in progress to arrest the remaining accused of SRK University and students who obtained certificates fraudulently.

(With Agency inputs)