Telangana: Hyderabad police continuing its crackdown against those consuming drugs, have arrested a drugs mafia-gang leader in Mumbai. The main accused identified as Tony was arrested by the Hyderabad task force police on Wednesday.

According to police, the drug peddler who hails from Nigeria operates from Vasai-Virar area in Mumbai and used to supply drugs to his agents in various states. He also set up agents in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and in other main cities of India.

It was with the help of those agents, that Tony used to distribute drugs to VIPs in Hyderabad, police said, adding that nine other drugs suppliers have also been held.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said on Thursday that they have the list of those consuming drugs.

"We will talk to psychiatrists and sociologists on how to proceed and will take a policy decision in coming days," he told reporters while announcing the arrest of six drug peddlers of three gangs and seizure of drugs including cocaine and MDMA valued at Rs 20 lakh.

The Police Commissioner hinted that they may arrest those consuming drugs under section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"So far we were liberal about those who were using so that their careers are not destroyed. We talked to their parents and counseled them but there is change in them. We feel that if consumption does not come down, the supply will also not come down. Therefore, the time has come for strict measures to cut the demand," he said.

He said the addicts were mostly youngsters in the age group of 18-30 and they are from all sectors and classes. "They include consumers of all drugs from easily available ganja to high-end cocaine. No one is free of it," he said.

The police chief, however, declined to answer queries regarding the 2017 drug case allegedly involving some Tollywood stars. Anand said he did not want to comment on a case which was already investigated.

(With agency inputs)