Hyderabad (Telangana): The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) has busted an illegal Internet pharmacy racket that diverted and supplied psychotropic medicines for recreational use to the USA and other countries. According to a release issued by the Central agency on Sunday, the prime accused of the case was arrested and Rs.3.71 crore was seized during a raid at his residence in Hyderabad.

The psychotropic tablets that were trafficked by the accused to his international customers are Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, Diazepam, Lorazepam, Clonazepam, Zolpidem, Tramadol, etc, NCB said.

NCB Deputy Director Sanjay Kumar Singh said that upon receiving specific information, the house and office premises of the kingpin of the internet pharmacy group located in Hyderabad city were searched by Hyderabad Sub Zone of NCB. He also said that it was revealed during the investigation that the accused was running an internet pharmacy in the name of JR Infinity Pvt Ltd, located at Domalguda, Hyderabad.

"During the search of the house of the prime accused, Rs. 3.71 cr in cash which was the proceeds of drug trafficking was seized. Further, several laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets that were used to operate the illegal internet pharmacy were also seized," the statement said. It also said that a case was registered in Hyderabad based on material evidence and cash seized. "The kingpin who was operating the internet pharmacy has been arrested in the case," the statement said.

The NCB Deputy Director said that during the investigation it was revealed that the employees of JR Infinity used to contact customers in the USA and other countries over email and VoIP calls and offer various pharma drugs including those covered under NDPS Act for recreational use to them. "Once customers agreed upon the product and price, the employees collected the details of the customers like name, shipping address, email id, etc of the customer and shared the payment links with them," he added.

According to NCB, based on the customer's preference multiple payment options including account transfer, credit card, Paypal, and Bitcoins were offered by JR infinity. On confirmation of the payment by the customer, JR infinity used to illicitly divert and dispatch pharma drugs to the customers in the USA and other countries. "Investigation so far has revealed that the prime suspect is an important player in an international pharma drug trafficking network. In the last two years, he has carried out more than one thousand illicit diversions and shipments of drugs from India to the USA and within the USA," stated the release by NCB.

