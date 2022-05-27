Hyderabad (Telangana): A woman was stabbed multiple times by a man in Hyderabad on Friday for rejecting his advances. The incident took place in the Kanchanbagh Police Station area of the city. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Sheikh Naseeruddin (32), a resident of Hafiz Babanagar where the woman Saidanur Banu (40) also lives. They further revealed that Saidanur's husband Intiaz died three years ago leaving her to fend for their three children. Since then she has been working in a shop.

Police said that Naseeruddin has been harassing her for some time but she rejected his advances. Furious with the rejection, Naseeruddin attacked Saidanur from behind on Friday afternoon when on a road at Kanchanbagh and stabbed her mercilessly. When locals tried to stop him, Naseeruddin threatened to attack them also. By the time Saidanur has collapsed. Thinking she is dead, Naseeruddin fled from the spot.

Doctors attending Saidanur said that they can say something about her condition only after 24 hours since she is suffering from severe internal bleeding. Police said that teams have been formed to nab the accused.