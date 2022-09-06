Hyderabad: A group of cybercriminals extorted Rs 3.03 lakhs from a Hyderabad resident on the pretext of giving him prize money worth Rs 25 lakhs under the popular TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. As informed by the officials probing the incident, the perpetrators asked the victim to pay the charges for Delhi CM's approval and other additional charges in order to avail the prize money.

The victim, identified as Suraram (27), received a message on WhatsApp with a brochure of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The brochure stated that he was eligible for prize money worth Rs 25 lakhs. The victim, after responding to the text, was put in touch with a Rana Pratap Singh via phone call. Singh further pursued the victim to go ahead and avail the money, and asked him to call a person named Kiran Kumar Sharma who shall tell him the further required procedure.

On calling Sharma, the victim was asked to share his bank details. The criminals then told him that in order for the prize money to be sanctioned, they have to pay certain charges to Delhi Chief Minister including the approval charge, CBI charge, documentation, transport, NVC, and LIC policy account charges. The victim thereafter sent a total amount of Rs 3.03 lakh through his friends to the bank accounts of people named Gaurav Kumar, Sharad Singh, Rahul, Kishan Lal Mohitji, and Mohammad Anas.

A few days later, when the criminals demanded Rs 31,000 as security amount the victim suspicious, after which he started questioning the delay. On receiving abrupt answers, he realized he has been cheated. Suraram then immediately rushed to the Cyberabad Cybercrime police station and filed a complaint against the cybercriminals. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.