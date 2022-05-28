Hyderabad(Telangana): A major fire broke out at Grand Spicy Bawarchi restaurant at Nanakramguda, Telangana on Saturday. Four firefighter engines reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

Around 15 employees were present at the restaurant when the fire broke out. The police and fire department officials rushed into the Bawarchi restaurant floor. The fire department officials resued the employees of Bawarchi. Heavy smoke billowed out of the hotel.

Major fire breaks out in Grand Spicy Bawarchi restaurant

Also Read: Fire breaks out in factory at Delhi's Bawana

According to the fire department official, “the cause of the fire is due to electrical short circuit in the second floor which spread to the third floor and later spread to Action Guarding Pvt. Ltd on the fourth floor." Meanwhile, the hotel management confirmed that none of the restaurant employees were harmed in the fire accident.