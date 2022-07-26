Hyderabad (Telangana): Jubilee Hills police arrested a home guard working with a Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at Hyderabad on Monday for allegedly raping a woman employee working in the same department. The accused also reportedly blackmailed her and demanded Rs 50 lakh from her. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand on Sunday.

The victim approached the Jubilee Hills police station alleging she was drugged, and raped by a Home Guard from the same department four years ago and is being continuously blackmailed till now. The victim, who could not bear the violence, complained to the police and they arrested the accused on Monday night.

According to police, the victim, who is in her late 30s, is separated from her husband and lives with her mother and two children. In 2018, when the victim was transferred to the transport department office in Khammam, she sought help from the Home Guard named Swamy. Under the garb of helping her and her family, he gained her and her family's trust.

Within a few days, he became a close confidante of her and discussed her family matters with the home guard. One day when she was alone at home, he gave her a drink laced with sedatives. When she went unconscious, he raped her and recorded the act on his mobile phone and started threatening her to post it, and extorted money from her.

Meanwhile, the victim got transferred to Hyderabad in January this year and started working here. Due to continuous phone and video calls, the victim blocked the accused's number. To her sheer shock, Swamy started coming to her office in the city and demanded Rs 50 lakhs, threatening to share the videos and pictures and defame her.

Unable to take the harassment, the victim explained the matter to her mother and the accused's wife and complained to the Jubilee Hills police on July 22. Following this, a case was registered under IPC sections 376, 354D, 506, and 509, and the accused was arrested on Monday night.