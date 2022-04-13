Hyderabad: For the second consecutive year, Hyderabad has been recognised as one of the 'Tree Cities of the World' by Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations and Arborday Foundation, a senior state government official tweeted on Tuesday.

“Matter of immense pride that #Hyderabad city is recognised, for the 2nd consecutive year, among the tree cities of the world by the Arborday Foundation @arborday& @FAO- #UN,” tweeted Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar. As many as 3,50,56,635 tress have been planted over the last two years, according to the certification of recognition.

