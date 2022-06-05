Hyderabad: Latest developments in the Hyderabad gang rape investigations have emerged, as forensic experts, on Sunday evening, recovered several items belonging to the victim inside the Mercedes Benz car used during the crime. The items found were the minor's ear piercings, strands of hair, and footwear. They were subsequently seized by the clues team.

The cops have so far arrested four accused and are currently tracing the fifth, identified as Umar Khan. Banjara Hilla ACP Sudarshan has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the clues team searched the Innova car, also used in the crime. The police, however, have not yet made clear whether any evidence was found in the latter vehicle.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao held up images at a press conference, claiming they displayed the 'involvement' of an AIMIM MLA's son in the incident. Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it was the responsibility of the TRS-led state government to conduct a CBI inquiry after allegations of such political affiliations of the accused, also demanding the closure of pubs in the state.