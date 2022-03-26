Hyderabad: In a heinous incident that came to light on Saturday, four men gang-raped a 35-year-old woman on the pretext of giving her an auto ride. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday in the Gayatri Nagar area in the city. The woman boarded the auto to reach Jubilee Hills after running some errands in the Koti Market area, but was taken to a secluded place to be tortured and raped by the miscreants.

As informed by the Meerpet Inspector Mahender Reddy, who is leading the probe into the matter, the accused have been identified as Akhil (19), Nitin (19), Prashant (21), and Sreenu. "The victim had boarded the auto from Koti to reach Jubilee Hills. The auto driver Akhil (19) agreed to drop her at the said destination but diverted the auto to reach a shady area behind a bar in Gayatri Nagar. He then reportedly called three of his other friends, and all four of them ruthlessly gang-raped the woman. She was left unconscious there while the rapists fled the spot immediately thereafter," he said.

The woman, after getting back to her senses after a while, rushed directly to the nearest Meerpet police station to lodge a complaint. Inspector Reddy informed that a complaint has been lodged against the four, while three of them have also been arrested based on the preliminary investigation. The fourth one, Sreenu, is however still on the run while the police are trying to trace him as the probe progresses.

