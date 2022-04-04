Hyderabad: The staff at the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad found a disabled newborn abandoned in a plastic cover outside the hospital premises on Monday. The baby was taken under observation by the hospital staff immediately. After some basic medical tests, the doctors found that the baby was around 10 days old and physically disabled. After a few more tests, it was also detected to be suffering from jaundice.

The baby is currently being treated for jaundice at the same hospital in Nampally, while the hospital staff has also alerted the police about the matter. The police officials reached the hospital to take stock of the situation. Officials suspect that the baby was abandoned because of its health issues, though there are no concrete traces of its parents so far, the police officials said.

The police have also registered a case in the matter and begun the investigation. Along with checking the hospital CCTV cameras thoroughly, the officials are also scrutinizing the delivery records at the nearby hospitals to trace the identity of the baby's parents.

