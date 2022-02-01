New Delhi: The Customs Department at Hyderabad International Airport on Monday recovered UAE Dirhams worth Rs 11,70,000 from a passenger who was flying to Dubai. The passenger has been apprehended by the customs officer.

According to a customs spokesperson from Delhi: "On January 31, Hyderabad Customs, in search of a suspected air passenger going to Dubai on flight number EK-527, recovered UAE Dirham from him, the value of which is said to be more than Rs 11,70,000”

During interrogation, the passenger could not provide any valid documents related to him carrying the currency. The Customs Department confiscated the recovered amount and is further investigating the matter.