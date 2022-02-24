Hyderabad: Here is a rare opportunity for vehicle users to get rid of all challans that had accumulated for traffic violations. The three police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachokonda are offering huge discounts on pending traffic challans.

The special drive slated to be held from March 1 to 31 has triggered hysteria among the commuters. After identifying a whopping backlog of 600 crores pending challans, the traffic police has now given a discount to those who clear the dues within the period.

According to sources, the move is a humanitarian gesture towards the commuters who faced economic hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, the owners of two-wheelers and autos are allowed a discount of up to 75%, those of pushcarts and petty vendors up to 80%t. For RTC buses, it would be 70% and for LMVs, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, the discount would be 50%, as suggested by Hyderabad CP, CV Anand.

The owners of the vehicles could avail the facility online on Telangana e-Challan website. The facility is available only for those who had been fined by any of the three commissioners.

However, DGP Mahender Reddy is yet to take a final decision on this and a final decision on the challan discount is likely to be made very soon.