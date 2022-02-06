Hyderabad: Cellestial E-Mobility, a Hyderabad start-up that made headlines in 2020 for manufacturing India's first e-tractor, has announced its partnership with a Mexican company, Grupo Marvelsa. Cellestial E-Mobility targets to sell 4,000 e-tractors in three years in the Mexican market as Grupo Marvelsa brings along its network of 2500 dealerships, 800 authorised service centres, and 35 vehicle units.

According to the founders of the start-up, the tractor's performance is four times that of a diesel-powered tractor. "The e-tractor is engineered to be a zero-emission environment-friendly tractor for horticultural or greenhouse works or moving goods within factories, warehouses and to haul baggage in airports," Cellestial E-Mobility co-founder Siddhartha Durairajan said.

The electric tractor is equipped with advanced features like battery swapping, regenerative braking, power inversion, charging from residential AC outlet and fast charging. "On average, the running cost of the Cellestial E-Mobility tractor is significantly lower than its diesel counterpart. The running cost of a conventional 21HP diesel tractor is roughly around Rs 150 per hour while for the Cellestial E-Mobility tractor it will be around Rs 20-35 per hour," Durairajan said.

Commenting on the partnership with the Mexican firm, he said, “We found tremendous strategic and International marketing synergy with Grupo Marvelsa, besides, export sales. Further, we are exploring to leverage Mexico’s manufacturing power to produce our e-tractor and sell to the local market as well as create a base to serve North-American eTractor markets.” The company began its operations in May 2019 with an investment from a Singapore-based angel investor.

