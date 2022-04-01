Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based startup has launched two types of saliva tests to test the ability of antibodies to fight the coronavirus. The company 'ReaGene Innovations' has been founded by Uday Saxen and Vangala Subramaniam at the Aspire Bionest Incubation Center of the Central University of Hyderabad.

The saliva tests Elisa and Fast-flow spot will be the first of their type to test for antibodies without the need for blood samples. The ELISA test can be used to test a large number of samples in a hospital or laboratory, with fast-flow spot test kits being used once per person at home.

The American company 'Lay Science Inc' has entered into a partnership agreement with ReaGene. Uday Saxena and Satish Chandran the CEO of Lay Sciences said that with the help of these kits, the ability of antibodies can be easily detected.

Also read: ICMR study shows increase in antibodies after Covaxin booster dose: Govt