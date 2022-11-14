Indore: Brij Gaurav Sharma, a scientist based in Hyderabad, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Ashika Hotel here. The well-known scientist was in town to attend a medical conference with scientists from all over the country. The family has raised questions about his suspicious death, while the police suspect it to be a matter of food poisoning.

The scientist was to announce the cure for cancer as he had completed his research on cancer treatment and had found the ideal treatment for patients of the last stage of cancer. He had earlier carried out research on many other diseases and has contributed significantly to the field of research and medicine. Sharma made a medicine for the army personnel working in minus degree in Ladakh and other places.

His family alleges foul play and has demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and have ruled out the possibility of murder as of now as no suspicious object was found in his hotel room. B K Jatav, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Vijay Nagar Police Station, said that there was foam at the mouth and he might have died due to food poisoning.

Also read: Mumbai: Police recovers unidentified dead body of 55-year-old man, probe on

He is survived by his wife and two daughters who used to live with him in Hyderabad. Originally a resident of Mathura, Sharma had recently joined a medical firm in Noida. He was staying at Hotel Ashoka for the past six days to attend a medical conference.