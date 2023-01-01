Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to hold the 82nd All India Industrial Goods Exhibition at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds from January 1 to February 15. The festival more popularly known as Numaish, which is held annually in the Telangana capital, was on a halt for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it will be held in full swing this year with 2,400 stalls, and 1,500 exhibitors at the fair.

Lakhs of visitors come to Numaish every year due to its popularity across the country and abroad. Organizers estimate that the festival will receive up to 22 lakh people this year. The arrangements for the exhibition are also in full swing with the allocation of stalls almost complete. Ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Prashant Reddy will inaugurate this show on New Year's Eve.

Also read: Two elderly women killed in fire at Delhi care home; DCW issues notice to police

In addition to products from Telugu states, 2,400 stalls from other states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and other states will be exhibited in the exhibition. The festivities here will be held from 3:30 pm to 10:30 pm every day. The entry fee for this exhibition will be Rs.40 per person. Free parking facilities and medical camps have been arranged for those coming to Numaish.

The authorities have also taken special precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. Firefighting facilities are being made available everywhere. All the basic facilities are being set up here so that those who come to the show do not face any inconvenience.