Hyderabad: Khalida Parveen, the Hyderabad-based veteran social activist, has filed a police complaint after her name, along with her photo, were put up on the now-deleted ‘Bulli Bai’ app. It may be recalled that the Delhi police on Sunday registered a case based on a complaint filed by a woman journalist alleging that she was being targetted by an unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' created on the GitHub platform. An FIR has been registered under Section 509 in Cyber Police Station of South-East district, Delhi police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim and woman scribe, the Ministry of IT took action and blocked the creators of the Bulli Bai app and an FIR was lodged by the Delhi police.

Mumbai cyber police have detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, an official said on Tuesday.

Police had filed a first information report against unknown persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for the auction' on the app hosted by the GitHub platform. The suspect was detained on Monday, the official said. Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app. Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

