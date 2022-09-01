Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SoT) and Ghatkesar police, in a joint operation, on Thursday arrested four persons, including a certified radiological analyst and an anesthesia technician, for allegedly indulging in illegal fingerprint surgeries to send people to Kuwait for jobs.

Two of the arrested accused were earlier deported from the country and got the procedure done for re-entry too were held. They have been identified as G Naga Muneshwar Rao, a radiologist, S Venkat Ramana, an anesthesia technician at a private hospital, Bovila Shiva Shankar Reddy, and Rama Krishna Reddy, both a construction worker. They are all natives of the YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

Rachakonda police, officials seized medical kits used for the surgery. According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, the radiological analyst and anesthesia technician, who was deported back to India from Kuwait for illegal stay, performed fingerprint tampering surgeries for six persons and charged Rs.1.5 lakh.

Later, the duo performed three more surgeries at their village and charged Rs.25, 000 each. Among the suspects, Shiva Shankar Reddy and Rama Krishna Reddy were allegedly to underwent the surgery.

The suspects cut the upper layer of the fingertip, remove some part of the tissue and re-stitch it by using the above medical kit,” Bhagwat said, adding that in a month or two, the wound gets healed and there will be a slight change of fingerprint pattern. They update their fingerprints at the Aadhar center by changing their residential address and applying for a work visa to Kuwait. Later, they travel to Kuwait on a fresh visa, Bhagwat added.