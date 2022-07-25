Hyderabad: A government employee has allegedly raped a married woman after knocking down her with chloroform in Hyderabad. According to the RGIA police, the accused Mudawat Chandulal (40) works as an operator at the Shamshabad sub-centre.

According to police, after the death of her husband, the victim came to Shamshabad for employment and started eking out a living by doing labor work. Reportedly, Chandulal, who set his eyes on her was harassing her. When she refused to oblige to his advances, one day, he went to her house with chloroform in a handkerchief. He made her unconscious by putting the handkerchief on her nose, said the police.

The accused raped the unconscious woman and recorded her nude pictures on his cell phone and escaped. Later, he sent those pictures to the woman and threatened her to keep quiet about the incident. However, the victim gained courage and filed a complaint against Chandulal. "We are investigating the matter," police added.