Hyderabad: In the Hayathnagar gang-rape case here, some disturbing facts are surfacing one by one. The classmates of the 17-year-old specially abled girl were found to have become addicts to pornography, which triggered their craving to commit the heinous crime against their helpless victim, sources said. Though the sexual assault happened in August, it came to light now with the parents of the victim approaching the police now.

One of the five accused, all of whom are minors, had access to his parents' mobile phone which he used to watch obscene videos on a regular basis. He also eventually infected four of his friends with this habit at such a tender age. Every day after school, the five would go to deserted places and watch such videos. This went on for months.

The five youths were no longer finding thrill in watching the porn videos. So, they decided to record a video of their own doing something similar to what they have been watching all these days. They decided to target one of their classmates to quench their evil urge. The victim, who is specially abled and takes more time to understand things than an average child, became their easy target. The boys hatched a plan and took the victim to one of their houses on the pretext of studying together.

The victim, unaware of her classmates' foul intentions, got caught in the trap. The five then gang-raped her, while one of the boys recorded the video of the crime. Later, they blackmailed the victim with the video for a long time, threatening to release it online if she told anyone about the incident. Ten days later, they again sexually assaulted the girl.

A few days down the line, the boys released the video on social media, after which the incident came to light. The police booked five students under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been sent to a juvenile home.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has highlighted that the victim girl's school and residence addresses were disclosed, which is in violation of her human rights. The police said that the Commission found that some magazines and channels had published photos of the girl's residence and school, thereby ordering to register cases against those responsible.